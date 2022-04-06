Year-long farmers’ agitation against three farm laws now a chapter in Class VI textbook

At a time when private schools and textbook dealers in Punjab are facing criticism from parents for alleged overcharging and forcing them to buy from a particular shop, one move by a private publisher is also earning praises across the state.

The year-long farmers’ agitation, which forced PM Narendra Modi-led central government to withdraw the three farm Laws, is now a chapter in Class VI Punjabi textbook, titled ‘Kisan Andolan’.

The five-page chapter is a part of the textbook ‘Moh diyan tandan’, published by Global Learning Solutions and has been written by Dr Jagjit Singh Dhuri, chairperson of Britannica International School in Ludhiana.

Dhuri, who is also the state president of Federation of Private Schools and Associations, Punjab, said, “The chapter gives details about farmers’ protest that created history. Students get to know about the power of dedication, determination, truthfulness, raising voice for rights, unity and enrich our budding generation with the strong values of the Punjabi community.”

He added that the chapter also teaches students about the philosophy of 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh. “Guru Gobind Singh ji’s teaching in Zafarnamah that it is justified to raise voice against injustice and if you are right, you are bound to win—has also been well-explained in the chapter. As the book is getting popular with more and more schools placing orders for it, the chapter is being appreciated by everyone who is reading it,” Dhuri said, adding that at least a hundred schools have already prescribed the textbook for Class VI and orders were also being received from the UK and Canada.

“I observed that the content of Punjabi textbooks haven’t been revised for the past two decades. The purpose of writing a chapter on farmers’ agitation was to record and tell our future generation the fight that our farmers fought at the borders of Delhi. It wasn’t a routine protest and it forced the PM and central government to change their decision. Hundreds of our farmers lost their lives during this struggle. There wasn’t a better way to tell students about this historic agitation led by Punjabis and ending in a victory,” said Dhuri.