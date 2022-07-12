WWE wrestler Great Khali, toll plaza staff clash at Ludhiana, video goes viral

A video of an alleged tiff between WWE wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known as ‘the Great Khali’, at a toll plaza in Punjab’s Ludhiana went viral Tuesday.

The incident happened at Ladhowal on Panipat-Jalandhar national highway Monday when the wrestler was travelling in his car to Karnal via Ludhiana. In the video footage, the toll plaza staff could be heard alleging that the wrestler ‘slapped’ one of their colleagues when he was asked to show his identity card. The toll plaza staff, while recording the incident on camera, could also be heard asking Khali to show his ID proof and questioning him for the improper behaviour.

Khali could be seen telling the staff that they were ‘blackmailing’ him and that he ‘does not possess an ID card.’

The staff member is again heard asking Khali why he had slapped his colleague. The employees could be heard saying to Khali that they will “thrash him on the spot” and that he “will forget wrestling” as he sits in the car and leaves.

Khali, who was inside the vehicle, tells the staff to open the toll barrier but they refuse to do so. Khali keeps insisting which leads to heated arguments. One of the staff members goes on to say, “Oh juttian na khaal li…” (roughly translated as “We would thrash you with shoes”), provoking Khali, who was travelling with three others, and the wrestler gets out of the car.

The staff then reiterates that Khali “slapped an employee after he was asked to show his ID card.” But the wrestler reiterated that the staff were ‘blackmailing’ him. The incident happened in the presence of a police officer as recorded in the video and the workers then warn Khali to stay within his limits and notes down the number of his vehicle. They also stop him as he tries to remove the barricade on his own. But soon Khali sits inside his vehicle.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the WWE wrestler, however, said that it all started when the toll plaza staff “forced” him to get photographs clicked with them. “They cannot force or blackmail me to get photos clicked. I wouldn’t have denied had they requested politely but they were rude. They said they won’t let me cross the toll till I won’t let them click photos with all of them. When I refused to pose with them, they started blackmailing and misbehaving. They also hurled abuses on me,” Khali said.

A celebrity cannot slap anyone: Khali

Denying allegations being made in the video by the staff that Khali slapped one of their employees, the wrestler said, “I am a celebrity. Can a celebrity slap anyone? I cannot even think of it. It was only after they started misbehaving with me that I got out of the car and asked them to remove the barrier.”

He further said, “I am planning to take action against toll plaza staff who misbehaved yesterday”. Khali said that after the staff ‘misbehaved’, he crossed the plaza without paying the toll amount. “Why would I pay when their staff misbehaved with me to such an extent. They hurled abuses at me,” said Khali, who had also joined BJP in February, ahead of Punjab assembly polls.

Inspector Jasbir Singh, Station House Officer of Ladhowal police station, said that no complaint has been received from both sides. “We also got to know of the incident by watching the video clips. We have not received any complaint yet,” said the SHO.

Virendra Singh, project director, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Ambala, said that he hasn’t received information about the incident yet. “Also such minor incidents keep happening during the toll collection process,” he said.