Working at former MLA’s liquor vend, man found murdered

A man who was employed at the liquor vend owned by former Congress MLA Amrik Singh Dhillon, was found murdered near Bhagwanpura village in Samrala on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Yadwinder Singh, 35, of Motia village, Samrala. Preliminary investigations suggested the victim was bludgeoned to death by some unknown accused and the victim might have tried to run away. The police have recovered the wooden logs and sticks near the body with which the accused have killed the victim. The police have also recovered a damaged motorcycle of the victim which was lying around 250 metres from the body.

According to the police, the victim, who was working at a liquor vend in Chamkaur Sahib was returning home, and he had called his wife on Wednesday night that he would reach home within a few minutes. But when he did not return, his family started searching for him and on Thursday morning, his body was recovered from Bhagwanpura village.