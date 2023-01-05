scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

8 workers injured in boiler blast at iron and steel unit in Ludhiana

The police said that melted iron fell on some workers who were working in the unit at the time of the accident.

Inspector Sukhdev Brar, SHO Sahnewal police station, said while four of the injured workers were admitted to the Civil Hospital, four others were rushed to a private hospital.
8 workers injured in boiler blast at iron and steel unit in Ludhiana
At least eight workers were injured after a boiler exploded at a furnace in an iron and steel manufacturing unit of Ludhiana Thursday. The incident happened at K K Alloys in Bilga village of Sahnewal.

The police said that melted iron fell on some workers who were working in the unit at the time of the accident. Four of the eight workers, who were seriously injured, were identified as Vishal, Ashok, Sanjay Shah and Nasrulla Ansari. Shah said eight labourers were working near the furnace when the boiler exploded.

Inspector Sukhdev Brar, SHO Sahnewal police station, said while four of the injured workers were admitted to the Civil Hospital, four others were rushed to a private hospital. “All the workers are currently stable. The firm is owned by one Mahesh Gupta. We are investigating the matter and further action will be taken accordingly,” he said.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 16:01 IST
