Work on international airport at Halwara to start in next two weeks: Ludhiana DC

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Varinder Sharma Thursday said that the work on the international airport coming up at Halwara would start in two weeks’ time.

He said that the road leading to the airport site would be widened and the PWD (B&R) officials have been directed to start the work on the boundary wall of the international airport at the earliest.

On Thursday, the DC visited the site where the civil terminal will come up and issued necessary directions to the officials concerned. He was accompanied by ADC (Jagraon) Neeru Katyal Gupta, Raikot SDM Dr Himanshu Gupta and other officials.

The DC said that with the start of international flights from Halwara Airport, the area would develop as a business hub, which would boost the economy of the state.

He said that the 161.2703-acre land required for the construction of this civil terminal has already been acquired and Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has taken possession of the said land. He said that they would try to get the construction of runway completed on a priority basis along with the construction of the terminal building so that the international flights can start operating from here soon.

He said that in lieu of the acquired land, the farmers have been paid a compensation of Rs 20,61,314 per acre (including 100% solatium, 12% AP and 1.25 multiplier factor). Besides, each eligible family would also be paid Rs 5,50,000 as rehabilitation and resettlement amount.

The government of Punjab and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had signed the agreement for a joint venture for setting up New Civil and Cargo International Air Terminal at the land of Aitiana village in Tehsil Raikot at IAF Station, Halwara, Ludhiana.

The international airport in Ludhiana would boost economic development, would generate employment opportunities and bring in tourism in the area.

With the construction of this international airport, long-pending demand of the Ludhiana residents would be fulfilled. “The Punjab government is making efforts to ensure that this airport becomes operational in the next two and a half years,” the DC said.

The first phase of the project will include the development of a new international civil terminal over an area of 135.54 acres for full-fledged operations up to Code-4C type aircraft.

