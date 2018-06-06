Won’t quit AAP, will contest 2019 LS polls: Bhagwant Mann

Mann, who resigned from the post of state convenor of AAP’s Punjab unit after Kejriwal’s apology to Majithia, said that now he does not want any post in the party. (Express photo) Mann, who resigned from the post of state convenor of AAP’s Punjab unit after Kejriwal’s apology to Majithia, said that now he does not want any post in the party. (Express photo)

AAP leader and MP Bhagwant Mann Tuesday said that he is all set to contest the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 from Sangrur even as he is ‘deeply hurt’ by the apology offered by party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia for drug remark.

Mann, who resigned from the post of state convenor of AAP’s Punjab unit after Kejriwal’s apology to Majithia, said that now he does not want any post in the party. “There is no question of taking back my resignation. I do not need any post in AAP now. I became Bhagwant Mann when I was 17. Give me any post, but I will remain what I am- Bhagwant Mann whom people love without any conditions. I have tasted every kind of success. Thus, I do not need any post to prove what I am. My strength lies in campaigning for the party and that I will keep doing in 2019,” said Mann to The Indian Express.

“There is no question of leaving the party. Yes, I am deeply hurt by Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to Majithia but then time is the best healer. I was at the forefront campaigning for the party in 2017 Punjab polls singing ‘kikli kaleer di, gupp Sukhbir di, chitta mere bhai da’… and people loved it. They trusted us. Obviously, it hurt me deeply when Kejriwal apologised and suddenly our own campaign backfired on us. But then Kejriwal’s apology is not a clean chit for Majithia in anyway. I am going to continue my campaign against drugs and Majithia in 2019 polls. I have decided to contest from Sangrur again,” he said.

Mann said that he is ready to work under anyone whom party appoints as state convenor. “I have even worked under Sucha Singh Chhotepur and Gurpreet Ghuggi when they were state convenors. So, I have no issues. But, for me no post is above than being Bhagwant Mann. I have no greed for any post. I have touch many such bulandiyaan (successes),” he said.

He said that bypolls cannot be taken as an example to judge people’s mood for 2019. “Shahkot bypoll loss is not an example to judge AAP’s performance in 2019. Even PM Modi does not know if he is coming back or not. So it is too early to say how AAP will perform,” Mann said.

