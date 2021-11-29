We’ve won the aandolan, decisive announcement on Dec 1, say Punjab farm unions

As both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha cleared the Bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws on the same day, 32 farmer unions of Punjab called it a historic day and declared victory.

“Assi morcha jit laya hai (we have won the morcha),” Buta Singh Burjgill, president BKU (Dakaunda) told The Indian Express.

He added, “It was the biggest aandolan after Independence and it remained peaceful throughout. It can be marked as the most peaceful struggle so far. Though it is our victory, but a decisive announcement will be done in the Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s meeting on December 1,” said Harmeet Singh Kadian, president BKU (Kadian), while talking to The Indian Express.

He added, “Our other demands like repeal of Electricity Amendment Bill 2020, cancellation of FIRs against protesters, suspension of Ajay Mishra from Union Cabinet are still pending. The most important demand is about MSP for which government is yet to give us correct guidelines as to how that committee will work. We have given a day’s time to Union government for the same and hence have called SKM’s meeting on December 1 in which we will decide the way ahead.”

While sources said that 32 farmer unions of Punjab have made a decision about whether to continue the dharna at borders or go back, Kadian refused to reveal the details.

He said, “We will put our view point before SKM on December 1 and we hope that the rest demands will also be resolved by then. It can be a decisive announcement on December 1, if all goes well,” Kadian added.

Manjit Singh Rai, president of Doaba Kisan Union, has already stated that major demands have been met and the morcha should be lifted. Rai has argued that for remaining demands, farmers can continue their struggle in their respective states.

“We had not expected that laws will be repealed in Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha on the same day. Now cancellation of FIRs is also not very difficult process as Home Ministry needs to issue directions to all states. Chargesheet has been issued only in case of Red Fort incident and the rest are mere FIRs in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, UP,” said Prem Singh Bhangu, president of the All India Kisan Mahasabha, Punjab.

Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of BKU (Ugrahan) said, “It is victory of people’s struggle that black laws have been repealed by both Houses of Parliament on the same day. It is victory of crores of people who were part of the aandolan. We thank each every person who contributed in the struggle. However, our struggle will continue till the time clarity is not given on the rest of the demands.”

Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary of Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee (KMSC), added, “Morcha will continue for the time being. Over 700 farmers died in morcha. PM didn’t utter even a word in Parliament about them. We want due compensation for them and a place for their memorial as well at the borders.”

Sources reiterated that within the Punjab unions there was positive mood over lifting the dharna, but final decision will be taken on December 1.

Burjgill said, “It is time to celebrate now. People used to say that Modi hai to mumkin hai, but no one is above people’s strength. Hence, our patience won over the diktat of Union government with an absolute majority. You have to bend before lok lehar, no matter how many seats you have won to form a government.”

Punjab unions also stated that remaining apolitical was their biggest strength to win this morcha and they have no plans to jump into politics.