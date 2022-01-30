Women take Priyanka’s ‘ladki hoon…’ slogan to heart, fight for Cong ticket

Days after the Congress released the second list of candidates for the Assembly elections, resentment has refused to die down in Sunam and Ferozepur Rural constituencies with sarpanches, municipal councillors, chairman of the market committee among others extending their support to rebel candidates and threatening mass resignations.

As many as 30 municipal councilors of Sunam, Longowal and Cheema blocks, chairman and vice-chairman of market committee in Sunam, chairman of Block Samiti in Sunam and several other office bearers of the Congress threatened mass resignation on Saturday if the candidate is not changed.

While the Congress has given ticket to Jaswinder Singh Dhiman, the nephew of Amargarh MLA Surjit Singh Dhiman, party office bearers were rooting for Daaman Thind Bajwa in Suman. Owing to the rebellion, Daaman was even called to Chandigarh by the screening committee on Saturday.

Nishant Singh Soni, president of Suman nagar council, said, “After a long time the entire Congress unit was together, and we all wanted Daaman. We were shocked to see her name not on the list. Now we have got to know that some seats are up for review, and we want the party high command to change the candidate on this seat else we will resign from the party.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Munish Soni, Suman market committee chairman, said that Daam was fielded in 2017 but she lost. “She came to the area in 2016 and got very less time to campaign. But she stood with us all these years. The party should consider the ground report before fielding parachute candidates,” he said.

Total 17 Congress councillors in Suman, eight councillors in Longowal and six in Cheema Nagar Panchayat have extended support to Daaman.

Equally upset was Daaman, who said that she has been tirelessly working in the area but was not considered. “Even when the sanitation workers were on strike, I took part in sweeping the lanes of Sunam. I never left the constituency in the past five years but now an outsider gets the ticket for being the nephew of a sitting MLA. Dhiman lives in Dirba and never visits Suman,” she said, adding that she had even made up her mind to contest as an Independent but was awaiting the review committee’s decision.

Similar is the situation in Ferozepur Rural where sitting MLA Satkar Kaur Geheri was ignored and the ticket was given to Ashu Bangar, who resigned from AAP on January 17 and joined the Congress.

Jasmail Singh Laadi, Satkar’s husband, was equally disappointed with the party’s decision. “My wife lost in 2012 by a narrow margin of 54 votes but won in 2017 by 21,300 votes. I have seen her toil tirelessly for the past many years and the party choose to put in fray a turncoat. Congress needs to see the winnability factor of both the candidates and take a call,” he said.

In Ferozepur Rural too, sarpanches of 175 villages of the total 237 have extended their support to Satkar. She said, “Priyanka Gandhi says ‘Ladki hun, lad sakti hun (I am a woman but I can fight), but here the party is not giving tickets to women.” The couple have stated that they will not support the Congress candidate.

It may be mentioned that Satkar’s husband was named in a murder case of one Nishan Singh in 2012. Jasmail was surrounded by controversies even after the last assembly elections with the Akali Dal levelling allegations of his involvement in a double murder case in 2017.

In Ludhiana, Satwinder Kaur Bitti was denied ticket from Sahnewal and the party instead put in fray former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal’s son-in-law Vikram Bajwa. Bitti had unsuccessfully contested from Sahnewal in 2017 but was hopeful of a ticket this time. She too feels that the party has ignored its women candidates and had decided to contest as an Independent.

After being denied a ticket from Garshanker in the first list, Nimisha Mehta had joined the BJP. This is yet another example of a woman leader being ignored by the Congress.