Woman who tested positive after coming to Barnala to meet parents now missing

A 27-year-old Delhi resident disappeared from her parents’ house in Sehna village of Punjab’s Barnala district after testing positive for the novel coronavirus Monday.

The woman, along with her husband and 3-year-old child, had come to meet her parents 3-4 days ago. “Samples of all the three individuals were taken as the administration got to know about it and they were home-quarantined as well,” said Dr G B Singh, civil surgeon, Barnala.

On Monday, the test reports came in which the woman tested positive while her husband and child tested negative. When the health team went to pick up the patient from her house, the three were missing and even the poster of home quarantine outside the house had been torn off.

“Police are trying to trace them and they will be brought back. She could infect others as well. We have booked her under the Disaster Management Relief Act, 2005, and due police action will also be taken against her apart from treating her. She had come to meet her parents at Sehna village. As she came from Delhi, we had to test her,” said Dr G B Singh.

Sources said that even in Fazilka, two people who had come from Delhi preferred to visit a private clinic instead of going to civil hospital.

As one of them started developing a fever, they were rushed to civil hospital where both of them tested positive. However, they did not get tested soon after coming from Delhi, instead choosing to do so after 3-4 days.

So far, over 100 persons with Delhi travel history have tested positive. Over 25 of them are Delhi residents. In the past, Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had stressed on strict checking of entrants from Delhi to check spread of Covid-19.

