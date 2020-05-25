Woman, two children kill her husband after he attempts to rape minor daughter

Police sources said that the man also allegedly attempted to rape his sister-in-law (wife’s sister) but no FIR was registered in the case.(Representational image) Police sources said that the man also allegedly attempted to rape his sister-in-law (wife’s sister) but no FIR was registered in the case.(Representational image)

A woman along with her children allegedly strangled her husband to death at their rented accommodation in Madhopuri area of Ludhiana Saturday late, after the man allegedly tried to rape the couple’s minor daughter.

Police said that 46-year-old man was strangled to death with a wire by his wife, 20-year-old stepson and 15-year-old daughter. It was second marriage of the woman and she had two children from her first marriage, a daughter who had later committed suicide and a son. Previously in 2014, her minor daughter from first marriage too was allegedly raped by her second husband. The girl had later committed suicide.

The couple had three children, the 15-year old daughter and two minor sons.

On Saturday night, the man who was drunk, allegedly tried to rape the daughter, following which the woman along with the girl and her son (from first marriage) strangled him to death with a piece of wire.

ACP (north) Gurbinder Singh said, “While the stepson held the man’s hands, the woman and her daughter strangled him using a piece of wire. He was drunk and had a fight with his wife after returning home. According to his wife, he first thrashed her and then tried to rape the minor girl. Two days back also, he had thrashed his wife and hit her in head. He was an acute drinker.”

In 2014, the man had allegedly attempted to rape his minor step daughter and an FIR was registered against him at Tibba police station. “He had spent six months in jail. Later family reached a compromise and got him out of jail but the girl committed suicide after he was released from jail. Her reason of suicide is still a matter of probe,” said ACP.

Police sources said that the man also allegedly attempted to rape his sister-in-law (wife’s sister) but no FIR was registered in the case.

The 15-year old girl is a class 8 student. Her two younger brothers were present on the spot when incident happened . Later, they were sent to a relative’s place.

ACP said that an FIR has been registered against the woman, her son and the minor daughter for murder under section 302 of IPC at Daresi police station. “Autopsy of the body is pending. Trio has confessed to killing the man,” said ACP.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.