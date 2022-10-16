scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Woman ‘throws’ acid on man in Ludhiana, arrested; hunt on for her accomplice

Police also suspected that the accused wanted to target the daughter of the victim, but she was not present at the time of the incident.

According to police, the reason behind the attack is not ascertained yet as the accused and the victim are narrating different stories.

A woman allegedly threw acid on a man in Jamalpur area of Ludhiana late on Saturday. Police arrested her and also booked her accomplice, alleged to be the main conspirator.

Police also suspected that the accused wanted to target the daughter of the victim, but she was not present at the time of the incident.

The arrested woman has been identified as Chanda Devi, 38, of Bhamian Kalan. A hunt is on for the arrest of her accomplice-cum-boyfriend Gopal, 33, of the same locality.

According to police, the reason behind the attack is not ascertained yet as the accused and the victim are narrating different stories. The police are verifying their statements.

The victim, Jasvir Singh, 56, stated that he was at his TV repair workshop on Saturday evening when the woman turned up there with a bottle in her hand containing acid. Before he could react, the woman poured the acid on his face. He suffered burns on his face and back. His eyes were also affected.

Jasvir alleged that Gopal had sent the woman to pour acid on him with the intention to kill him. Jasvir stated that Gopal was his friend, but he had snapped all his ties with him for the past one year following some issue with him. He alleged that Gopal was threatening him for the past one year and he attacked him with acid through the woman.

The woman in her statement to the police said that she has been living apart from her husband. She said that Jasvir had befriended Gopal. The woman claimed that Jasvir’s daughter used to deter Gopal from talking to her following which she nursed a grudge against the victim’s family.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc.) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC has been filed against Chanda Devi and Gopal at Jamalpur police station.

First published on: 16-10-2022 at 10:01:54 pm
