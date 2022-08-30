Woman suffers miscarriage after husband and in-laws ‘thrash her’ in Ludhiana

A seven-month pregnant woman suffered miscarriage after she was allegedly thrashed by her husband and in-laws.

The Ludhiana rural police have registered an FIR against her husband and in-laws for causing miscarriage.

The woman also alleged that her husband has developed an illicit relation with a woman, and when she objected to it, the accused hit her.

The accused have been identified as Jaskaran Singh of Manakwal village, his father Didar Singh, mother Paramjit Kaur and a woman named Aarti Gupta.

The complainant, Rajandeep Kaur, 22, of Dakha stated that she married Jaskaran Singh eight months ago. But soon after marriage, the accused started harassing her for dowry following which she moved to her maternal home, she alleged.

On August 17, the accused went to her maternal home, stood outside and started abusing her. When she came out to stop them from abusing her, the accused attacked her and also dragged her on the road. When she raised the alarm, the accused fled the spot, the police complaint said.

Her parents rushed her to a local hospital. During check-up the doctors found that she suffered a miscarriage, following which she filed a police complaint.

ASI Satpal, who is investigating the matter, said that a case under Sections 316, 498-A, 120-B and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Mullanpur Dakha police station. A hunt is on to arrest the accused.