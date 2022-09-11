scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Woman, lover strangle her husband to death, try to pass it of as cardiac arrest

Police said the woman had mixed intoxicants in the tea of her husband and when he lost consciousness, The lover strangled him to death. Before executing the crime the woman had switched off CCTV cameras installed in the house.

Police arrested his wife Kirandeep Kaur, and her paramour Hardeep Singh of Abdullapur Chuhane Kalan village. Hardeep Singh was also a cousin of the victim. The accused have confessed to their crime.

A woman and her paramour allegedly strangled her husband to death early on Wednesday in Hathur of Ludhiana. The next morning, the woman claimed that her husband died of cardiac arrest.

The Hathur police of Ludhiana rural, during the investigation, found that the man –identified as Inderjit Singh, 38, of Jhordan village, who was a priest in a gurdwara — was murdered. Police arrested his wife Kirandeep Kaur, and her paramour Hardeep Singh of Abdullapur Chuhane Kalan village. Hardeep Singh was also a cousin of the victim. The accused have confessed to their crime.

Police said the woman had mixed intoxicants in the tea of her husband and when he lost consciousness, Hardeep strangled him to death. Before executing the crime the woman had switched off CCTV cameras installed in the house.

An FIR was registered based on the complaint of Balvir Kaur, mother of the victim. In her complaint, she stated that Inderjit came home late on Tuesday after attending a religious event. On Wednesday morning, she had gone to gurdwara to pray. When she returned around 8am, she was shocked to see her son lying dead and Kirandeep crying.

She told police that though Kirandeep said he suffered a cardiac arrest, there was no visible injury mark on the body. However, she did not lodge any complaint.

Sub-Inspector Hardeep Singh, SHO of Hathur police station, said that postmortem report suggested that the man was strangled to death and police zeroed in on his wife.

During investigation, police found that CCTVs of the house remained switched off between 11.30pm and 2.30 am.

Advertisement

“Police then detained Kirandeep for questioning and she confessed to the crime. She said that her husband had come to know of her affair and so they plotted the crime,” the SHO said.

The victim had a 10-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 02:53 am
