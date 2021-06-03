Woman gives birth on railway platform with help from special RPF team

The special team of Railway Protection Force (RPF) that was deployed for checking under the Suraksha Kavach campaign. (Express Photo by Divya Goyal)

A woman delivered a baby girl at Ludhiana railway station platform Wednesday with the help from SAKHI, the special team of Railway Protection Force (RPF) that was deployed for checking under the Suraksha Kavach campaign.

Rajesh Agarwal, divisional railway manager (DRM), Ferozepur division, said that Havanti Devi, was travelling from Kathua to Chhapra in a train that arrived at platform number 1 of Ludhiana railway station.

“Sub-Inspector Rita Devi along with lady constables Dholi Yadav Priya, who were deployed in the special team ‘SAKHI’ under ‘Suraksha Kavach’ campaign, were checking the train when they heard some noises in coach number S-2. They found a pregnant woman crying in pain. Another passenger had already pulled the chain. Due to her deteriorating health, she was taken out of the train and an ambulance was called but by that time, the woman was about to give birth,” said the DRM.

“The woman was in labour and she fainted on the platform. Our team quickly made some arrangements, covered her using a sheet and got the delivery done safely. The woman gave birth to a baby girl. When the ambulance did not reach, our team took mother and baby to Civil Hospital, Ludhiana. Both the baby and the mother are healthy. Her husband was informed on phone,” he said.