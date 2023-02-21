Woman attacked with sharp-edged weapons, case registered

In a shocking incident, a woman was attacked by unidentified persons with sharp-edged weapons at Baaz Chowk of Ferozepur on Monday morning.

The woman was identified as Kamlesh. She was booked in a murder case by the Ferozepur police in 2020 and on Monday morning she had come for her court hearing in the murder case. While she was leaving after the court hearing and had reached nearBaaz Chowk, she was attacked by unidentified motorcyclists who parked their vehicle aside and started attacking her with swords in broad daylight.

Police said that her two fingers were amputated on the spot. Many commuters stopped on the roadside but did not intervene. After attacking her for a few seconds, the attackers left hurriedly on their motorcycles.

Injured Kamlesh was rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot. She was stated to be in a critical incident.