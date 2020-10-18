Woman arrested for killing 4-year-old daughter by ‘smashing her head into wall’

An autopsy revealed that the cause of death is head injury. (Representational)

A WOMAN allegedly killed her four-year-old daughter by smashing her head into a wall and floor at their rented accommodation in Navneet Nagar of Ludhiana, Saturday.

An FIR was registered against her under section 302 (murder) of IPC at Salem Tabri police station on the complaint of her husband. While being interrogated after her arrest, she told police that “she punished the girl because she was very naughty”.

Inspector Gopal Krishnan, SHO of Salem Tabri police station, told The Indian Express, “Both mother and daughter were in the bathroom on the upper floor of the house. Priyanka (31) was giving a bath to Darpana (4). There was some minor issue and Darapana allegedly applied a little bit more shampoo on her hair and then Priyanka got furious. She first smashed the child’s head in the wall. When the child started crying loudly, she thrashed her and then smashed her head in the floor. We have also recovered Priyanka’s broken bangles from the spot. After the girl died, the accused covered her body with clothes and kept it on a cot outside. Neighbours saw it and informed her husband, who rushed upstairs. The girl was declared dead on arrival at a local hospital.”

Police said that two months ago, she had given birth to a second daughter and according to her husband Tinku Yadav, her “behaviour towards their elder daughter changed”. He told police that his wife would thrash their elder daughter over minor issues.

Inspector Krishnan said that according to Tinku, “she would get aggressive at every minor issue and would keep thrashing her”.

“The accused is only repeating one line. She said she punished the girl because she would not listen to her and was very naughty. Her medical examination will reveal if she is suffering from any mental health issues,” said the inspector.

An autopsy revealed that the cause of death is head injury.

Police said that according to Tinku, his wife had tried to strangle his elder daughter around two weeks ago.

The family is originally from Bihar, and has been living in Ludhiana for six years.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd