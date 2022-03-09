With Exit polls giving edge to AAP, anxious wait for results in Dhuri

With most exit polls giving an edge to the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, Dhuri is now anxiously waiting for counting of votes on March 10. The question paramount in the mind of most people here: Will Bhagwant Mann be the next chief minister?

Jarnail Singh Jahangir, from Jahangir village of the constituency in Sangrur, said, “This time, voters were very confused. After Dera Sacha Sauda’s call in the last days of campaign, we did find that AAP’s impact had reduced in villages but I think Mann will win with a heavy lead from Dhuri. I can’t say whether they he will form government or not but Dhuri voters supported the AAP CM face.”

Jarnail Singh is district Sangrur president of Kirti Kisan Union.

Randhir Singh, a former panchayat member of Jahangir village added: “Sitting MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy did many works in villages but slogan of ‘badlaav’ was loud. Moreover people are now fed up with the traditional parties and their age-old ways to trouble people”.

Jarnail Singh added, “Goldy had started his own tile factory and benefitted by laying the tiles in village lanes. In many villages, quality of tiles was also found to be inferior. Otherwise people had no ill will against Goldy, he was accessible to masses”.

Dhuri has about 1.84 lakh voters and is largely a rural constituency with a total of 74 villages.

Davinder Singh from Ghanauri Kalan village said: “Dera factor did change the equation just two days before the polling day…We are excited about the result…Our candidate can be the CM of Punjab.”

Goldy had got a parallel road constructed at his own expense for locals so that they could avoid paying toll tax at Ladda Kothi location. The road now has potholes. “Goldy glorified that effort, but now that road is not of any use,” added Pawan Dhuri who lives in city area.

Avtar Singh from Ghanauri Khurd village, however, said, “Rural voters were more vocal for badlaav, hence I feel that Mann will win”.