With CAA, Centre trying to divert attention from its failures: Sunil Jakhar

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday accused the Centre of trying to “divert attention” of people from its “failures” by bringing in the new citizenship law that aims at snatching away the fundamental rights of people.

“The government has been regularly failing on all fronts and to divert the attention of people, the BJP leaders have brought in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA),” Jakhar said.

He said the BJP was unsuccessfully trying to “change the basic feature” of the Constitution, something that the citizens would never let it do.

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees belonging to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities facing persecution on the basis of religion in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

Chairing a meeting with party workers at Barnala, Jakhar also attacked Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, accusing him of trying to save the party president post by staging protests against the state government. On Saturday, Badal held a protest at Patiala against the Congress-led government.

“Sukhbir Badal is trying to save his post as president of the SAD by staging protests against the state government. It was he, who had once claimed that the ‘dharna’ or protests is the job of idles,” Jakhar said.

Jakhar also backed the stand of disgruntled SAD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa who attacked SAD leadership and described Sukhbir’s appointment of party chief as “undemocratic”.

“Only to save a post of minister in the Centre, the leaders of SAD are not issuing any statement against the wrong doings of BJP,” said Jakhar pointing out that when the Modi-led government delayed GST compensation to Punjab, the SAD leaders remained silent. “It is sad to know that even (former chief minister) Parkash Singh Badal too is mum on these issues,” he added.

After the meeting, state party senior vice president Kewal Singh Dhillon and other leaders from Barnala gave onions and potatoes to Jakhar for sending the kitchen staples to PM Modi as mark of protest against inflation.

