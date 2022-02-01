Will resume agitation if govt fails to deliver on promises, warns SKM

Following a call of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to observe January 31 as “Day of Betrayal” to protest against the Centre for not fulfilling any promises on the basis of which the year-long agitation was withdrawn last year, farmers on Monday staged protests at district and block level in several states, burnt effigies and submitted memoranda in name of the President through district collectors, sub-divisional magistrates and assistant collectors.

The SKM declared that if the government reneged on its written assurance and promises to protesting farmers, “farmers would be left with no option but to resume their agitation.”

The SKM added that “Mission Uttar Pradesh” will continue, through which a campaign will launched across the state to mobilise opinion against BJP and defeat the party.

“The new phase of the Mission will be announced with a press conference on February 3,” the morcha said.

In a statement, the SKM said that “tens of thousands” of farmers across the country observed the “betrayal day” with demonstrations, marches, and effigy burning in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Tripura.

In Punjab, the protest was also over unfulfilled promises by the state’s Congress government.

Across the state, effigies of Union government were burnt at district headquarters and also at sub-divisional headquarters by BKU (Ugrahan) and by about 20 other farmer unions of Punjab who are not contesting polls.

The SKM memorandum, addressed to the President, stated that farmers had been “cheated” and had decided to observe ‘Vishwasghat Diwas’ since the government of India had not fulfilled any of the assurances – formation of a committee on MSP, immediate withdrawal of cases against protesting farmers, compensation to families of martyred farmers, discussion on electricity amendment bill – which were agreed in its letter dated December 9, 2021.

“On the basis of this written assurance, SKM had decided to suspend the morcha on the Delhi border and various other protests from December 11,” the letter said.

The memorandum added, “Playing tricks with farmers can be disastrous for the whole country. Through this letter, the annadatas of the country request the head of the country that the government must not forfeit their trust. The regime should stop testing the patience of the farmer.”

The memorandum said the government had not acted upon any of the promises agreed in the letter. “No action has been taken by the Union Government, MP, UP, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh on the assurance of withdrawing cases filed during the agitation. Farmers are constantly getting court summons in these cases. Only the Haryana government has done some paperwork and issued some orders to withdraw the case. But still this work is incomplete,” it said.

The memorandum added that UP and Haryana governments have not initiated any action on compensation to the martyr farmers’ families. “On MSP, the government has not announced the formation of a committee nor has it given any information about the nature and its mandate. In the Lakhimpur Kheri case, despite the SIT report affirming the charge of pre-planned conspiracy, MoS Ajay Mishra Teni, continues to remain in the Union Council of Ministers,” read the memorandum.

Ashok Dhawale, President, All India Kisan Sabha, said, “People have come out on the streets in large numbers across the country today to observe Betrayal Day. It shows that there is still a lot of anger against the government. We will soon launch a new phase of Mission UP campaign.”

Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, general secretary of BKU (Ugrahan) said, “Our union burnt effigies at 26 places in 16 districts of Punjab.” “Government had given in writing that MSP committee will be formed before January 15, but nothing of this sort has happened till date,” said Kokrikalan. Another major demand was to withdraw cases against farmers which were lodged during the agitation.

“However this hasn’t been done till now, Delhi Police is still sending summons to people in Punjab regarding Red Fort incident and even Haryana Police is still busy in conducting inquires,” said Jagmohan Singh Patiala, general secretary of BKU (Dakaunda).