Will quit politics if govt gives any proof against Majithia: Sukhbir

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said he will quit politics if the Charanjit Singh Channi government brings any proof against his brother-in-law and Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia who has been booked in an NDPS case.

Calling the case against Majithia as “false and highly politicised”, Badal warned that everyone responsible for implicating “an innocent” person in a “false” case will have to face consequences.

“As president of @Akali_Dal, I declare that I’ll quit politics if this govt can produce any proof against @bsmajithia on this false & highly politicised case against him. Conversely, everyone responsible for implicating an innocent in a false case will have to face consequences,” Shiromani Akali Dal chief Badal said in a tweet.

In another tweet, he added that the party will fight for every worker who had been booked in “false” cases.

“We will fight for every @Akali_Dal @bspindia worker booked in false cases in the ongoing vendetta politics of @CHARANJITCHANNI govt. The next SAD-BSP govt will constitute a judicial commission to investigate all the false cases and recommend action against those behind these,” he said.

Earlier, Sukhbir demanded the immediate arrest of former Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya for “taking orders from a proclaimed offender in the Bhola drug case”.

Referring to the leaked audio tapes of purported conversations between former DGP and Sarabjit Singh, a dismissed cop who was declared a proclaimed offender in Bhola drug racket, Sukhbir told a press conference in Ludhiana that it was startling that despite the evidence against Chattopadhyaya which was in public realm, no action has been taken against him.

Sukhbir alleged that in the leaked audio tapes, former DGP was purportedly heard ‘taking orders’ from the proclaimed offender on several matters, including postings in Punjab Police, national security and action on drugs.

Sukhbir said that former minister Bikram Majithia had been implicated in a false drug case by the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government. He said that he would leave politics if a single shred of evidence of wrongdoing in the drug case was proved against Majithia, while adding that the entire conspiracy to implicate Majithia would be exposed once the former DGP was arrested.

Sukhbir said that it was surprising that the Congress government has not taken any action against the former DGP till now.

“We have an audio tape of the former DGP taking orders from a proclaimed offender. They are also heard talking about postings and transfers as well as establishment of an illegal interrogation and detention centre,” he said, adding that similarly, no action has been taken against Sidhu Moosewala, the singer-turned-Congressman who was also a proclaimed offender.

“Even LIP MLA Simarjeet Bains has not been arrested despite being booked in a rape case,” said Sukhbir.

He said that Majithia was not only booked in a false case but Section 37 of the NDPS Act was also included to ensure he could not secure pre-arrest bail. “Pre-arrest bail has been rejected on this technical ground but we will now approach the apex court for the same.”

He also asserted that efforts were on to stop the SAD’s march to power by all national parties and that Majithia had been especially chosen for the vendetta exercise as he had always fought against all injustice head-on.

The SAD president announced that once the SAD-BSP government was formed, a commission headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court would be established to probe all false cases registered during the tenure of the Congress government. He said action would also be taken against officers responsible for registering false cases.