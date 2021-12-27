Will neither support nor oppose SSM, but question other party candidates: BKU (Dakaunda)

While Samyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) had stated that BKU (Dakaunda) will join the political front soon, the union Monday said that it will neither support nor oppose the morcha floated by farmer unions. The Dakaunda group, however, said that it will question candidates from other political parties as usual.

BKU (Dakaunda) is the second largest farm union in Punjab and is one among the group of 32 farmers’ outfit from the state. Out of this group of 32, 22 had floated SSM on Saturday. The largest farmer union — BKU (Ugrahan) — has already declared that it will not support SSM.

A meeting of state body of BKU (Dakaunda) was held in Tarksheel Bhawan of Barnala on Monday afternoon.

Jagmohan Singh Patiala, general secretary of BKU (Dakaunda), said, “We did a detailed discussion and reached a conclusion that we cannot take part in elections. We will not be supporting SSM in the coming polls and hence will not be part of their morcha. However, we will not even be opposing their candidates as it will be their first attempt. The other candidates in fray will be questioned for sure.”

BKU (Dakaunda) has its presence in 15 districts of Punjab, and its decision means indirect support for the SSM. Dakaunda group is the second largest farmer union in Punjab after BKU (Ugrahan) and its district units are in Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Ludhiana, Sangrur, Barnala, Patiala, Mohali, Moga, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Bathinda, Mansa, Muktsar, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib and Malerkotla.

These districts have men as well as women wings. Buta Singh Burjgill, state president of BKU (Dakaunda), Manjit Singh Dhaner, senior vice president, and many others were present in Monday’s meeting.

“Next , our state body will be organising a public rally on January 10 in Barnala against Punjab government over non-implementation of over demands,” said Burjgill while talking with The Indian Express.

BKU (Dakaunda) members indicated that amid apprehensions of SSM’s rumoured alliance with AAP, their members preferred to stay didn’t extend any direct support to SSM.

SSM, however, has been denying talk of alliance with AAP.

Prem Singh Bhangu, president of the All India Kisan Mahasabha Federation (Punjab unit), said, “Talk of alliance with AAP is a rumour and nothing else. We are going to contest on all 117 seats independently. On 34 seats, we will be fielding SC candidates as these seats are reserved for SCs. About 45 seats are urban, we have with us intellectuals, retired government employees, traders and people from all walks of lives apart from farmers. So, apart from farmers…others too will contest polls. This will become a wave as it became during fight against farm laws. We did brain storming and decided that in order to clean the system, we need to jump into that system. Traditional parties are feeling insecure and hence sending out rumours of our alliance with AAP.”

Bhangu added, “In a day or two, we will be getting our party registered and we will seek tractor as a symbol.”