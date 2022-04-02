Wife, son held for man’s murder in Ludhiana

The Ludhiana police solved the murder case of a 48-year-old man with the arrest of his wife and 23-year-old son.

During questioning, the accused told the police that they had accidently stabbed the victim with scissors when the latter was trying to assault them in an inebriated condition.

The accused have been identified as Geeta Rani (47) of New Hargobind Nagar and her son Yogesh Kumar (23).

The incident came to light on March 26, when their neighbour found the body of the victim, identified as Prem Kumar, outside the house, following which police initiated investigation and sent the body for postmortem.

SI Akash Dutt, SHO of Division number 3 police station, said that when they questioned the victim’s wife and son, they told the police that Prem was an alcoholic and he lost control and fell near the gate and died.

However, the postmortem report stated that the victim had stab wounds on his chest. “Police then scanned footages of CCTV camera and saw the deceased falling off from the main door of the house. The team rounded up the accused who then confessed that the victim often used to beat them while being intoxicated,” the SI said.