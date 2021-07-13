Why Dera chief Ram Rahim never questioned in sacrilege, Maur bomb blast cases, ask Sikh organisations

In January, 2019, a special CBI court in Panchkula had also awarded him and three others life imprisonment for the murder of Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati. (File Photo)

Six years — and numerous references by both the Ranjit Singh Commission and the state police later — Dera Sirsa chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has still not been questioned in any of the cases related to the 2015 sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib.

Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim is presently undergoing a 20-year sentence at Sunaria jail in Haryana’s Rohtak district for raping two of his disciples in August 2017. In January, 2019, a special CBI court in Panchkula had also awarded him and three others life imprisonment for the murder of Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

Recently, a Special Investigations Team (SIT), headed by IG SPS Parmar, had filed a challan in FIR number 128 related to the Bargari sacrilege case. Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim was not nominated in the case, even though police claimed in court that some Dera followers were behind the sacrilege.

Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was also named as an accused in another Bargari sacrilege case, in FIR number 63, which was investigated by another SIT that too never questioned Ram Rahim.

Former IG Kunwar Vijay Partap, who recently joined the Aam Aadmi Party, too had in June 2019 got permission from the court to question Gurmeet Ram Rahim in the Kotkapura police firing case. However, Kunwar Vijay Partap, too, never got around to questioning the Dera chief.

The Dera Sacha Sauda link too had also emerged in the 2017 Maur bomb blast case in which seven people, including five children, were killed. Punjab Police had then claimed that the car bomb used in the blast was assembled on the premises of Dera Sacha Sauda at Sirsa, with the kin of families demanding that the Dera chief be held responsible for the attack. The police, however again, till date never questioned Gurmeet Ram Rahim about his possible involvement in the blast.

“It is clear. The Sikhs cannot expect to get any justice in any of these cases as long as Captain Amarinder Singh or Sukhbir Badal is in power. The Congress and the SAD have an alliance and no investigation under them will ever lead to punishment of the real accused. It has been very clear from the reports of Justice Ranjit Singh commission as well as from different charge sheets filed in related cases by Punjab Police that the Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was deeply involved in the 2015 sacrilege and Kotkapura police firing incidents. If you are investigating these cases,then you simply cannot finish the probe without having questioned the Dera head. Forget about proving him as an accused, the police have not even questioned him in any of these cases,” said Gurdeep Singh, President United Akali Dal, who had even met Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh with a Sikh delegation to seek justice in sacrilege cases.

He added that it was not surprising when the Dera chief was not questioned for his role in the Maur bomb blast case as well. “We have that he[Gurmeet Ram Rahim] was not questioned in the Maur bomb blast case as well. What if that bomb had been assembled at your home. Even if you are not aware of the bomb being assembled in your house, the police would have at least questioned you because the bomb was put together at your house. And if you are someone wgo is locked in jail and convicted for rape and murder, then there are more reasons for the police to question you. But this simple logic doesn’t apply to the Dera Sacha Sauda head even though many cases related to him are under investigation with the Punjab police,” said Baljit Singh Daduwal, a Sikh religious preacher.

Daduwal added, “In such circumstances when the police are not even questioning the Dera chief, how can we hope to get justice? Now, justice is in the hands of God. We will go to the public and we’ll ask them to use their right to vote to get some sense of justice into these cases.”