Who will conduct Class V exams of PSEB-affiliated schools?

Though the state government has notified all government and aided schools in the state,affiliated schools grope in the dark

In the last two years,different examination bodies have conducted the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class V examination. And this year too,there is no clarity on the issue as far as schools affiliated to PSEB are concerned.

Till March 2007,the examinations were conducted by the State Council of Education Research and Training but in March 2008,the exams were held under the PSEB charge. This year,the state government will conduct the examinations through the Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan.

Though there have been announcement for government schools,recognised schools and government-aided schools of PSEB,there is confusion about the PSEB-affiliated schools.

Rajinder Sharma,president,Association of PSEB Affiliated Schools Punjab,said,The Education department has yet to clarify on the issue. In 2002,a committee under the leadership of Sohan Lal,the then Director Education,was constituted to ear the grievances of affiliated schools. It was then decided that affiliated schools would be exempted by SCERT (The then examination conducting body) for taking the annual examination of Class V. Last year,when we started checking answer sheets of Class V students,the PSEB got the answer sheets of our students checked by government school teachers. And this time again,there is utter confusion on the issue.

The annual exams of Class V will start from March 16 and the last day for the submission of admission forms is January 31.

Everest Model School Headmistress Shahi Sharma said,The admissions forms are neither available at the district depot of the PSEB nor at the District Education Office (Elementary). We have arranged a few forms from the Books Market but there bear no instructions.

Avtar Singh,Deputy Director,Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan,Punjab,and controller examination for Class V said,We have given all instructions to the concerned district education officers. If any affiliated body or any other school has been facing any problem,the school heads may contact the concerned DEO.

District Education (Elementary) Ludhiana,Amarjeet Kaur was not available for comments. Primary Education Officer Baldev Singh Mangat said,We have told the affiliated schools in our block that the state government will conduct the Class V exams under SSA and the centre for the exams will be government middle or high schools.

Rajinder Sharma said,This is against the National Policy of Education which states that there shall be no board examination for Class V and Class VIII to control the dropout rate.

