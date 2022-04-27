Wheat straw prices double, farm labourers ask Punjab govt to check stock holding

Small farmers and farm labourers are up in arms over the rising prices of wheat straw. Farm labourers have raised allegations of stock holding of wheat by big farmers and some companies. Now they have asked the government to check th stock holding.

Zora Singh Nasrali, president of Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union (PKMU), said, “Prices of wheat straw which were around Rs 1,500- Rs 2,000 per 8 quintals last year have now gone up to Rs 4,000-Rs 4200. We have urged the government to find reason for the price rise. Due to less yield this year, wheat straw has also reduced but the prices have increased.”

Nasrali said they got to know that straw is being sold by farmers to many companies who may use it as an alternative fuel as prices of coal are increasing.

“They have sold wheat at Rs 500 per quintal against rates of Rs 300 per quintal from last year. Hence, whatever wheat straw is available for local farmers or labourers for their cattle is now very costly,” he said.