We’ll end ‘raid raj’: Sisodia to Punjab businessmen, traders

AAP senior leader and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Friday interacted with manufacturers, traders, transporters and shopkeepers in three Assembly constituencies — Khanna, Amloh and Fatehgarh Sahib.

Sisodia told them that they already know the solutions to the problems of the business world, but the one thing they need right now is a government that listens to them so that their suggestions are implemented and the industry can progress faster.

He said, “After the formation of the AAP government in Punjab, the ‘raid raj’ will be brought to an end so that businessmen are not harassed. Like Delhi, political interference will also be stopped in Punjab.”

Sisodia said that the AAP government has done it in Delhi and will do it in Punjab too. Earlier, he also paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib.

He said, “If given a chance, AAP will create a Delhi-like business environment in Punjab.”

“In the year 2015, businessmen in Delhi too were facing many problems. But Arvind Kejriwal’s government held meetings with traders, businessmen and industrialists, and the ‘raid raj’ was put to an end so that the business owners could concentrate on their businesses. There was a demand for reducing the tax. Some people said that it would be difficult to run the government after the tax reductions. But Kejriwal, being well versed in tax, was the first to reduce the tax from 12 and a half per cent to 5 per cent only on timber in the year 2015. As a result, in the year 2016, the government got one per cent additional tax as compared to the previous year. After this, in the year 2016, the tax on 44 products combined was reduced from 12 and a half per cent to 5 per cent. Due to this, the budget of the Delhi government increased by Rs 10,000 crore in the year 2017. In just two years the budget increased from Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore and in five years the same budget has increased from Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 60,000 crore,” said Sisodia.

Sisodia assured the business community that GST issues will also be solved. He said, “After the formation of the AAP government in Punjab, a conducive atmosphere will be created in the state because of the AAP’s business outlook.”