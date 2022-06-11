Week after man decapitated in full public view in Moga market, three arrested

A week after a man was brutally hacked to death in full public view in Badhni Kalan of Moga, police have arrested three people in the case, while two are still absconding.

While two accused – Ranjit Singh and Jasvir Singh – surrendered before a local court in Bagha Purana, the third one Gurjit Singh was arrested. Two others – Hansa Singh and Dharam Singh – were still on the run, police said. The victim was identified as Desraj, a 28-year-old labourer.

Police said the incident took place on June 3. The murder was a fallout of a clash between two groups ‘over a comment posted on social media’.

Police said that there was a group named ‘Kisan Union Badhni Kalan’ on social media. A post was shared in the group saying that “those who will sell drugs and ‘chitta’ will be eliminated”. Many started posting comments in the group. Desraj, too, posted a comment following which he was removed from the group and this led to rivalry between the two groups.

On June 3, when Desraj went to Bada Bazaar of Badhni Kalan, he saw five people running towards him with sharp-edged weapons in their hands. Sensing trouble, Desraj ran to save his life, but the accused chased him down and brutally attacked him. They chopped his legs off and decapitated him in full public view. While the accused fled the spot, some local labourers rushed Desraj to hospital where he was declared ‘brought dead’.

The way Desraj was savaged by the accused had been caught on camera and its video had gone viral.