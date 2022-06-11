scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 10, 2022
Must Read

Week after man decapitated in full public view in Moga market, three arrested

While two accused – Ranjit Singh and Jasvir Singh – surrendered before a local court in Bagha Purana, the third one Gurjit Singh was arrested. Two others – Hansa Singh and Dharam Singh – were still on the run, police said.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
Updated: June 11, 2022 4:15:53 am
Two men arrested in Hyderabad for sexually assaulting minor siblingsPolice said the incident took place on June 3. The murder was a fallout of a clash between two groups 'over a comment posted on social media'. (Representational)

A week after a man was brutally hacked to death in full public view in Badhni Kalan of Moga, police have arrested three people in the case, while two are still absconding.

While two accused – Ranjit Singh and Jasvir Singh – surrendered before a local court in Bagha Purana, the third one Gurjit Singh was arrested. Two others – Hansa Singh and Dharam Singh – were still on the run, police said. The victim was identified as Desraj, a 28-year-old labourer.

Police said the incident took place on June 3. The murder was a fallout of a clash between two groups ‘over a comment posted on social media’.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Police said that there was a group named ‘Kisan Union Badhni Kalan’ on social media. A post was shared in the group saying that “those who will sell drugs and ‘chitta’ will be eliminated”. Many started posting comments in the group. Desraj, too, posted a comment following which he was removed from the group and this led to rivalry between the two groups.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 10, 2022: Why are ‘Fast Radio Burst’ or ‘Hasdeo Aranya’ and...Premium
UPSC Key-June 10, 2022: Why are ‘Fast Radio Burst’ or ‘Hasdeo Aranya’ and...
TMC leader or BJP MLA: Curious case of Mukul Roy gets curiouserPremium
TMC leader or BJP MLA: Curious case of Mukul Roy gets curiouser
Janhit Mein Jaari movie review: This brave Bollywood film about condoms e...Premium
Janhit Mein Jaari movie review: This brave Bollywood film about condoms e...
An 8-km elevated road, 3 ‘finger bridges’ to ghats: UP govt comes up with...Premium
An 8-km elevated road, 3 ‘finger bridges’ to ghats: UP govt comes up with...
More Premium Stories >>

On June 3, when Desraj went to Bada Bazaar of Badhni Kalan, he saw five people running towards him with sharp-edged weapons in their hands. Sensing trouble, Desraj ran to save his life, but the accused chased him down and brutally attacked him. They chopped his legs off and decapitated him in full public view. While the accused fled the spot, some local labourers rushed Desraj to hospital where he was declared ‘brought dead’.

The way Desraj was savaged by the accused had been caught on camera and its video had gone viral.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 10: Latest News
Advertisement