Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

Weapons supply for Sidhu Moosewala murder: Ludhiana police nominates gangster ‘hiding’ in US as accused

Both the sharpshooters are currently in the custody of Ludhiana police on a five-day police remand.

Sidhu Moosewala | Sidhu Moosewala murder caseSidhu Moosewala murder case: Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead on May 29 (Photo source: Instagram)

The Ludhiana police has nominated Darmanjot Singh Kahlon alias Darman Kahlon, believed to be hiding in the US, as an accused in a case registered for alleged supply of weapons and doing a recce on Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala before his murder.

The police said that Kahlon has been nominated as an accused in the FIR number 139 already registered in June this year at Salem Tabri police station. He has been nominated after two sharpshooters – Mandeep Singh alias Toofan and Manpreet Singh alias Mani Rayya – told the police during interrogation that they executed Moosewala’s killing on the orders of main accused gangster Goldy Brar, after Kahlon had called them and told them to oblige Brar’s orders.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge, crime investigation agency-2 staff, said, “Toofan has revealed during his interrogation that Kahlon had called him to put in a word for Goldy Brar. He (Toofan) did not know Brar beforehand and it was after Kahlon told him to follow Brar’s orders, that he became a participant in Moosewala’s killing. Kahlon had fled to the US in 2018.”

Kahlon is a native of Talwandi Khuman village in Amritsar. Earlier also he was booked in two FIRs in 2021 – both registered in Amritsar – for alleged murder, and other sections of UAPA Act, Arms Act and NDPS Act.

First published on: 13-11-2022 at 09:46:54 pm
