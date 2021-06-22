‘We respected him, but now he too is part of the system that seeks votes in our name’: Kin of Behbal Kalan firing victim

“WE RESPECTED Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh as an investigation officer of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and also for his stand to help us get justice. But now he too is part of that political system which wants votes in the name of sacrilege, Behbal Kalan firing incident, and so on. It is his life. But him joining politics is not in good taste, as far our family is concerned,” Sadhu Singh of Faridkot’s Sarawan village said as he watched the news on his television set.

Sadhu Singh is the father of Gurjeet Singh — one of the victims of the Behbal Kalan firing. “Now I am sure that in the run-up to the 2021 polls, once again the Behbal Kalan firing incident will be treated as a poll issue. We will become subjects of this politics. We have no trust on any SIT now. Even if the officer wants to deliver justice, no government is keen on giving justice to a common man. Our family has literally given up on all SITs which are being formed one after another,” added Sadhu.

Sukhraj Singh, son of Krishan Bhagwan Singh, another victim of the Behbal Kalan firing incident, who hails from Behbal Khurd village, said, “I respected Kunwar Vijay Pratap as a police officer but now he is also a politician and he will be talking about the SIT in his speeches…so once again we are expecting that sacrilege will be brought up as an issue during polls and we the victims as subjects of this issue. It is strange that sacrilege was a poll issue in 2017 polls and even now, and above all now, a (former) SIT member is also part of the political system. What can we say about the seriousness of governments to deliver justice.”

The Behbal Kalan firing had taken place on October 15, 2015. Krishan Bhagwan Singh and Gurjeet Singh, who were protesting against the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib, were killed in the incident. An SIT formed by the Congress government in Punjab had IG Kunwar Pratap as one of its key members who was investigating this case. However in April this year, the High Court had quashed the SIT probe report and had asked Punjab to form a new team. Kunwar Vijay Pratap had even sought premature retirement before joining AAP.

Meanwhile, two community centres, one each in the names of Gurjeet and Krishan Bhagwan, had been announced by the previous government in 2016 and its construction had also been started in 2016, ahead of the 2017 polls. However, these community centres are still not ready, said the family members of the victims.

Sadhu Singh said, “We had requested to name the village school after the victims but even that has not been done till date.a stadium each was to be built in their names in respective villages but even that project is incomplete. So what can we expect from a government which cannot fulfil these basic demands. SIT after SIT is just to buy more time and to mislead the voters.”

He added, “The SITs ask us to visit their offices rather than them visiting us, hence for the past six years, we have been going from one office to another as per the demand of inquiries. In a nutshell, except for politics, nothing is being done.”