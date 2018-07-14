Waving Bihar offer, textile industry in Punjab drives hard bargain in meet with minister

Minister Sunder Sham Arora (left) and Rajinder Gupta, CMD, Trident Group, in Ludhiana Friday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) Minister Sunder Sham Arora (left) and Rajinder Gupta, CMD, Trident Group, in Ludhiana Friday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

A fortnight after a visiting Bihar government delegation met textile manufacturers here with lucrative offers if they moved their units to the state, the Punjab government Friday organised a conclave of the textile unit owners who put up their demands before the state’s industries minister Sunder Sham Arora.

Narendra Chugh, member of state committee of Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), said, “I told the minister that 25 of the textile units of Punjab, mostly from Ludhiana, were ready to expand in Bihar with a total investment of

Rs 2,500 crore. I also listed all offers from the Bihar government before our minister. If the Punjab government gives us a better offer, we will rather expand in Punjab. After all, it is our home state.”

Ajit Lakra, an industrialist who also spoke at the conclave, said, “Ease of doing business needs to be worked upon. Industry is not getting funds under central schemes. The state government’s promise of power at Rs 5 a unit is still to be fulfilled. It is not so easy to avail of government schemes because of many technical hassles. So, professionals need to be appointed to ease our work in getting these benefits from the central and as state’s schemes. There is not one textile cluster in Ludhiana. The government needs to find out reasons for the same.”

Arora said an industrial policy for small and medium enterprises would be out in 8-10 days. He said, “Our new policy will be having many incentives and many such conclaves will also be conducted in future as well.”

The minister announced that the next conclave on logistics sector would be held on August 3 in Ludhiana.

