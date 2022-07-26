scorecardresearch
Monday, July 25, 2022

Punjab: Waterwork projects worth Rs 1,100 cr to come up in Fazilka, says Jimpa

Both the projects of Fazilka based on groundwater will be completed by 2024 at Patrewala village and Ghatianwali village respectively.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
July 26, 2022 4:10:53 am
Jimpa also visited Sutlej river passing through Fazilka and announced that the riverbed would be cleaned as required by local MLA Narinderpal Singh Savana. (File)

The Punjab government will spend Rs 1,100 crore on the construction of mega waterworks based on canal water, said Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management and Water Supply and Sanitation Minister, Brahm Shankar Sharma Jimpa, in Fazilka district on Monday.

“Out of this, two mega waterworks based on canal water will be constructed in Fazilka district at a cost of Rs 749 crore from where clean drinking water will be supplied to the rural population of 7.73 lakh in the district,” the minister said while addressing people in Teja Ruhela and Dona Nanaka villages of Fazilka district.

He said that both the projects of Fazilka based on groundwater will be completed by 2024 at Patrewala village and Ghatianwali village respectively. But until then his department has been instructed to repair the non-functional RO plants of all the villages.

The minister also ordered to install new RO or tubewells immediately wherever required.

Jimpa also visited Sutlej river passing through Fazilka and announced that the riverbed would be cleaned as required by local MLA Narinderpal Singh Savana.

The minister also said that his department will soon start mobile water testing laboratories that will come to the villages, test the drinking water and give the results on the spot.

He also appealed to the people to use water, which is a precious commodity, sparingly.

Earlier, the minister was given a guard of honour by the police unit on his arrival in the district.

Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy, principal secretary of water supply department D K Tiwari, Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal, SSP Bhupinder Singh, ADC General Harcharan Singh, SDM Akash Bansal, Chief Engineer J J Goyal and district president of AAP Sunil Sachdeva, among others, were also present.

