Amrinder Singh Raja Warring slams AAP on law & order: ‘Even I am getting death threats’

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring targeted AAP government on law and order situation in the state and said that even he was getting ‘open threats from some anti-social elements’.

In Ludhiana on Wednesday to attend ward-level meetings for upcoming Municipal Corporation polls, the schedule for which is yet to be announced, Warring in a press conference said: “What to talk about a post on social media…. the situation has turned so bad in Punjab that such elements are issuing open threats. Even I have received such threats.

Recently, a person while making a public speech issued a threat to me and said ‘Ehda kamm kar dena hai… (We will eliminate him)..”

Warring said this when questioned about the drive started by Punjab Police on orders of CM Bhagwant Mann to take action against those uploading posts on social media while posing with weapons. “Which drive… what is the use of such drive when such anti-social elements are brazenly issuing threats,” said Warring.

Warring was in Ludhiana to attend ward-level meetings for upcoming Municipal Corporation elections. With former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu lodged in Patiala jail since August this year, his wife Mamta Ashu, also a local Congress councillor, was seen taking the charge in his absence and she accompanied Warring to ward-level meetings. Former MLA Sanjay Talwar, recently appointed as district Congress president, also accompanied them.

Warring today said that Punjab was facing a ‘Taliban like situation’ where people had started taking law in their own hands.

Talking to reporters along the sidelines of a meeting here today, Warring revealed that the criminals and anti-social elements had the audacity even to threaten him (Warring) personally. “When questioned, AAP leaders including CM Bhagwant Mann start comparing Punjab with states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar which were never known for good law and order. This is a new low for Punjab that now it is being compared with UP and Bihar”, he said.

Replying to a question about the AAP’s performance in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, Warring said, “Like Kejriwal Sahib claims to give in writing, I am also giving it in writing that the AAP will not win a single seat in HP.” He said, the AAP was wasting and squandering away Punjab’s resources in Gujarat and there also party will not cut any ice.

He pointed out, in Haryana, the state Kejriwal originally belongs to, AAP candidate faced crushing defeat in a bypoll.

To a question on farmers’ agitation and demands, Warring said, the Congress party has always supported the farmers and continues to support all their genuine demands, which the government must accept.

At the same time he appealed to the farmers’ organizations to ensure that their protests do not lead to harassment to the general public. He said there were reports from different parts of the state that people were facing difficulty in movement as farmers had blocked several roads.

Referring to MC elections in Punjab, Warring said that AAP graph had declined in the state where it lost Sangrur parliamentary by-election within less than three months of coming to power.

He said that Congress will sweep the municipal elections in Ludhiana, Patiala, Jalandhar and Amritsar as people were completely fed up and disillusioned with the AAP government. “People don’t know whom to approach for the redressal of their grievances as neither there is any government nor any party structure that could facilitate people’s work”, he said.

Replying to a question on allocation of tickets, the PCC president said, the Congress party will give 50 percent tickets to those less than 50 years of age. He said, it will be a combination of “youth and experience” as both must go together.