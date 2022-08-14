Warring raps Jakhar for betraying party, challenges his nephew to resign as MLA

August 14, 2022 11:23:25 pm
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring lashed out at predecessor Sunil Jakhar for “betraying the party and sabotaging its prospects during the Assembly elections held in February this year”.
Addressing a public meeting on the last leg of the six-day long Tiranga Yatra at Abohar in Fazilka district on Sunday, Warring also challenged Jakhar’s nephew, Sandeep Jakhar to resign from the party and get fresh mandate from the people if he was so confident about their support in Abohar. Sandeep is the sitting Congress MLA from Abohar.
Warring lauded the overwhelming enthusiasm among the party cadres over the Tiranga Yatra.
Warring said, “Jakhars had grabbed the Congress party as if they had got its lifetime lease.”
He criticised the BJP for making Independence Day celebrations partisan. He said, “Ideally Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have called an all party meeting and announced a non-partisan national programme to celebrate 75 years of Independence. But the BJP believes it has exclusive right over nationalism.”
He added that the BJP can never match the contribution of the Congress party towards the nation and nationalism.
Senior Congress leader and former deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that those who had deserted the party will soon realise their mistake as they will not be accepted by anyone anywhere. He assured the workers that the party will always stand by them and will support each and every worker.
