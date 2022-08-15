Warring comes down heavily on Jakhar for betraying party

August 15, 2022 2:54:50 am
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring lashed out at predecessor Sunil Jakhar for “betraying the party and sabotaging its prospects during the Assembly elections held in February this year”.
Addressing a public meeting on the last leg of the six-day long Tiranga Yatra at Abohar in Fazilka district on Sunday, Warring also challenged Jakhar’s nephew, Sandeep Jakhar to resign from the party and get fresh mandate from the people if he was so confident about their support in Abohar. Sandeep is the sitting Congress MLA from Abohar.
Warring lauded the overwhelming enthusiasm among the party cadres over the Tiranga Yatra. Warring said, “Jakhars had grabbed the Congress party as if they had got its lifetime lease.”
He criticised the BJP for making Independence Day celebrations partisan. He said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have called an all party meeting and announced a non-partisan national programme to celebrate 75 years of Independence. But the BJP believes it has exclusive right over nationalism.”
Subscriber Only Stories
He added that the BJP can never match the contribution of the Congress party towards the nation and nationalism.
Senior Congress leader and former deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said those who had deserted the party will realise their mistake as they will not be accepted by anywhere.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support 'Har Ghar Tiranga' while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: 'Pathaan will lift Bollywood up'
Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: ‘Pathaan will lift Bollywood up’
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: India helped world discover true potential of democracy, says President Murmu
The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and appropriation by NazismPremium
Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?Premium
Latest News
Say no to hello, yes to Vande Mataram: Sudhir Mungantiwar
Kerala: Local CPM leader hacked to death, cops probing if attack political
CAG report snubbed MSRDC over trauma care centre location
An I-Day tradition is on the wane: ‘Will people fly kites or put food in their bellies?’
Another manjha death: Man’s neck slit in Shahdara
L-G takes part in ‘prabhat pheri’ with students
Vinayak Mete killed in mishap: CAG report snubbed MSRDC over trauma care centre location
Inaugurated over a month ago, MU’s library building still not fully functional
MHA awards medals to 84 state police personnel
Mohali celebrations to be held in government college
Work together to make India the best: Arvind Kejriwal at Tiranga event
Southern Army Commander visits Goa Military Station