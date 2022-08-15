scorecardresearch
Warring comes down heavily on Jakhar for betraying party

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
August 15, 2022 2:54:50 am
Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. (Photo: Facebook/Amarinder Singh Raja Warring)

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring lashed out at predecessor Sunil Jakhar for “betraying the party and sabotaging its prospects during the Assembly elections held in February this year”.

Addressing a public meeting on the last leg of the six-day long Tiranga Yatra at Abohar in Fazilka district on Sunday, Warring also challenged Jakhar’s nephew, Sandeep Jakhar to resign from the party and get fresh mandate from the people if he was so confident about their support in Abohar. Sandeep is the sitting Congress MLA from Abohar.

Warring lauded the overwhelming enthusiasm among the party cadres over the Tiranga Yatra. Warring said, “Jakhars had grabbed the Congress party as if they had got its lifetime lease.”

He criticised the BJP for making Independence Day celebrations partisan. He said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have called an all party meeting and announced a non-partisan national programme to celebrate 75 years of Independence. But the BJP believes it has exclusive right over nationalism.”

He added that the BJP can never match the contribution of the Congress party towards the nation and nationalism.
Senior Congress leader and former deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said those who had deserted the party will realise their mistake as they will not be accepted by anywhere.

First published on: 15-08-2022 at 02:54:50 am

