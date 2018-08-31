Punjab: Warring AAP groups face off at Sangrur meet

Sukhpal Khaira in Sangrur. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) Sukhpal Khaira in Sangrur. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

AAP’s internal turmoil was on display again at a volunteers meet of former Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira at Sangrur, where AAP workers believed to be from the Bhagwant Mann camp raised slogans against Khaira.

The workers claimed Khaira snatched the mic from one Inderpal Singh’s hand the moment he took name of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. After that there was sloganeering by both groups before AAP supporters of Bhagwant Mann camp out were turned out of the venue. Inderpal identified himself as founder member of AAP.

When contacted, Khaira said, “There were 4-5 persons who wanted to spoil the meeting. I told them to express their views outside rather than spoiling the atmosphere here. Our meeting was in connection with the forthcoming AAP convention in Sangrur to be held on September 16. Over 250 workers attended this meet…I never snatched any mic from anyone. Rather, I was the one who asked Inderpal to give speech.”

The meeting was organised at Shivalik Hotel in Sangrur, which happens to be Bhagwant Mann’s parliamentary constituency. Earlier, supporters of Khaira had protested against Bhagwant Mann at Mehal Kalan on August 13, when Mann had gone to attend cremation of AAP MLA Kulwant Singh Pandori’s father.

The meet started at 10 am, while Khaira came at 11.30 am. Few of the founder members from Mann camp — Inderpal Singh, Harvinder Singh Sekhon, Krishan Tiwari, Avtar Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Bal Kishan Singh — reached the spot before Khaira. Inderpal said, “Before arrival of Khaira, I along with others was being asked to go outside, but I refused to go out as it was a tactic of Khaira’s supporters. Later, even police also requested us to leave the hall.”

