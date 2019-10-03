Volunteer force resists threats in Punjab drug fight

In the war on drugs, Punjab authorities have a new force at their command: ‘Nasha Roko Nigran Committees (NRNC)’, volunteer groups which are now working in at least 21 villages of Muktsar district, enforcing checkposts and helping police make arrests, often risking their lives.

On August 11, Satnam Singh, a marginal farmer and one of 20 members of the NRNC at Kotli Ablu village, was shot at. The accused was identified as Karanvir Singh, who had been caught by villagers reportedly with an injectible drug in July and had earlier been booked under the NDPS in 2016. Given three years’ imprisonment, he was out on bail when he attacked Satnam.

On August 15, Satnam arrived in a stretcher to receive an award at an Independence Day function held in Muktsar and has been promised a police job.

Parveen Bansal, who runs an NGO and is the coordinator of the NRNC committees, says they thought of setting up the panels after they saw the plight of the parents of a young man who had died of drug overdose in Kriayiwala village in Gidderbaha. “Though the government has had a Drug Abuse Prevention Officer (DAPO) programme since March 2018, we could not see its effect at the ground level. We had no idea of the DAPO members as well. So we decided to introduce NRNCs. It started with Kotli Ablu and gradually 20 more villages joined hands.”

Under the DAPO programme, 8-10 people are chosen to help police control drugs. Officials claim DAPO teams exist in almost all the villages of the state.

Police have now extended help to the NRNCs as well. “So far we have got 36 peddlers arrested, and believe there are 100 more in the district,” says Bansal, adding that they have spent over Rs 2 lakh from own pockets to get some treated and on day-to-day expenses.

On August 17, Ranjit Gill survived an attack on an NRNC team in village Gursar, when they tried to stop a suspicious car at a naka. Says Gill, “We had information that two people would be coming with poppy husk. They tried to run away, but we chased them and they tried to hit our motorcycle with their car. We had a narrow escape.”

The same month, in Ghagga village, suspected drug peddlers tried to attack an NRNC team. It led to one arrest.

The NRNCs have now taken to wearing black T-shirts and sought I-cards from the STF so that the villagers can trust them as an official force. Balkar Singh Sidhu, the in-charge of the Bathinda zone of the STF, set up to check drug smuggling in Punjab, says those who attack NRNCs would be taken to task.

Shaminder Singh, the sarpanch of Kotli Abu, a village of about 5,000, says they have nearly 400 volunteers in their NRNC, with about 25 active members. “There are five-six entry points to our village and the boys have set up nakas and guard them 24×7. Most of the active members do farming and do this as a social service. We make videos when we catch someone, and hand them over to police. Sometimes, we even guide police to houses for raids.”

Bansal says the NRNCs have also helped check petty crimes as the addicts used to carry these out to fund their drug habit.

Says Heena Gupta, SP, Muktsar, “The NRNCs are working parallel to the DAPO, and we support their efforts. But we tell them not to take law into their hands and that we are just a phone call away.”

However, as Bansal adds, the NRNCs can only do so much and it is up to the government to act against the big fish. Of the total 278 cases registered in Muktsar district under the NDPS Act and 391 arrests made, the big suppliers are only three.

Says Bansal, “The supply chain is not getting cut. When we hand over a person to police, he reveals from where he got the supply, but police are not going after the suppliers.” Of the 36 arrested for example by the NRNCs, nearly 15 are out on bail.

Still, he doesn’t discount the ray of hope. “Three villages, Kotli Ablu, Ghagga and Gursar, are now nearly 90 per cent drug-free. When there are no addicts, to whom will they supply? But we can work locally, the state is a huge task.”