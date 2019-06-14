Fatehveer death case: Villagers want govt to name road after Fatehveer Singh

Villagers at Sagnrur’s Bhagwanpura on Thursday urged the district administration to name the Sunam-Sheron road after Fatehveer Singh, the two-year-old who died in the village after falling inside a 125-feet-deep borewell. No written request, however, has been sent to the DC’s office so far.

On Thursday, the borewell in which the child fell was closed using an end cap. The guidelines for closing borewells, however, state that they should be filled with concrete before capping. This was not done. Also, a stone slab was placed to cover the 36-inch parellel shaft dug to rescue the child. The fields of Fatehveer’s grandfather, Rori Singh, are yet to levelled.

No protest took place in the state over the incident Thursday. A protest planned by BSP in Ludhiana was postponed. Fatehveer’s kin again reiterated their demand for an inquiry in to the rescue operation.

Pushpinder Singh, uncle of the child who was in Bhagwanpura village Thursday, said: “It is really sad that till now the CM did not even personally offered condolences to the family. It was a big failure on part of the government as they failed to rescue a child well within time. We want video of that time when child was pulled up, we have not been shown till now and a thorough inquiry needs to be done on delay in rescue operation.”

So far, the family has not sought any monetry compensation from the administration. However, authorities indicated that if written demand comes from family members regarding naming a road after Fatehveer, it will be forwarded to higher authorities for consideration.