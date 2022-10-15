Vigilance seeks action taken report on police complaint against MP Bittu

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has shot off a fresh letter to Ludhiana police commissioner demanding an “action taken report” in a complaint it had filed against the Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu for allegedly “threatening vigilance sleuths and creating obstruction in public duty” during the arrest of former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in grain-lifting transport tenders case.

The letter from SSP (vigilance), Ludhiana range, Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu comes after Bittu went live on Facebook Thursday, and vented against vigilance and AAP government “for taking Ashu on police remand to Nawanshahr (SBS Nagar) for questioning in another case ahead of decision on his bail” and arresting another Congress leader Gagandeep Sunny Bhalla. A local councillor from Ludhiana and Ashu’s close aide, Bhalla was arrested on October 12 for allegedly conniving with the former minister in the grain lifting tenders case.

As per the letter (seen by The Indian Express) dated October 13, “A complaint was filed on the behalf of Ashwani Kumar, DSP, vigilance bureau, stating that when the vigilance team went to arrest Ashu, MP Ravneet Bittu along with some others tried to obstruct them from performing public duty… and tried to stop them from taking Ashu to police station.. You are requested to send the copy of a detailed action taken report in this matter,”

On August 22, when a vigilance team had reached a salon in Ludhiana to arrest Ashu, Bittu too had reached there and had heated arguments with them. Bittu had also went live on Facebook and accused Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government of targeting Congress leaders.

A complaint submitted to Ludhiana police commissioner on the same day by vigilance DSP Ashwani Kumar stated that “Bittu had threatened the vigilance team” and said that he won’t let them take away Ashu. “He then forcefully took Ashu to the police station in his own car and obstructed vigilance from performing its public duty,” read the complaint.

“At the time of Ashu’s arrest, Bittu also allegedly called vigilance cops as “chor” (thieves),” said a senior police official from vigilance, adding that if Ludhiana police fails to file an FIR against the MP, the vigilance may file a defamation suit in the court.

Again going live on Facebook Thursday, Bittu said, “The AAP government and its vigilance bureau has now taken Ashu to Nawanshahr because they failed to find anything against him in Ludhiana. They have taken him to Nawanshahr in a hideous way ahead of a decision on his bail.”

Advertisement

Daring vigilance to arrest him, Bittu said that the AAP government was trying to take political mileage via vigilance in the upcoming municipal corporation elections in Punjab. “Arrest me, arrest whomever you can but don’t harass our workers,” said Bittu, asking Mann to stop “witch-hunt of Congress leaders”.

Bittu further accused vigilance of keeping Bhalla in illegal detention and said that “vigilance has opened its shop” in Ludhiana and they “extort money from rich people by threatening them” as it is Diwali time”. He claimed that Bhalla was also “threatened during interrogation to confess that he helped Ashu in concealing bribe money.”

Meanwhile, Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said: “The enquiry is in progress on the complaint filed by the vigilance. Appropriate action will be taken.”

Bittu, meanwhile, said that he will be sitting on protest outside CM Mann’s residence if “harassment of Congress leaders by vigilance won’t stop.”

Advertisement

“They are targeting Ludhiana because it’s a huge city with rich businessmen and traders. Ludhiana MC elections are approaching and AAP wants to take political mileage. Every other person is being linked to Ashu and being called for questioning by vigilance. They can’t muzzle my voice by filing an FIR against me. Bhalla was detained illegally for two days even as his father is on deathbed. Ludhiana Congress councillors are being threatened so that they don’t contest MC polls,” said Bittu.