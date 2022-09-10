scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Vigilance registers bribery case against three Punjab Police cops, two arrested

FIR was registered on the complaint of Manjit of village Kasandi of Sonipat district, Haryana. ASI Tejinder Singh and PHG Jyoti have been arrested on the basis of an enquiry.

The complainant Manjit had filed a complaint on Punjab Anti Corruption Helpline and informed that he was arrested in a cheating and forgery case which was registered at division number 5 police station.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau registered a bribery case against two Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) and a Punjab Home Guard (PHG) volunteer, Friday. Two of them have been arrested.

A spokesperson said that an FIR under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at VB police station Ludhiana against ASI Tejinder Singh, ASI Nasib Singh PHG Jyoti— all posted at Ludhiana bus stand police post.

FIR was registered on the complaint of Manjit of village Kasandi of Sonipat district, Haryana. ASI Tejinder Singh and PHG Jyoti have been arrested on the basis of an enquiry.

The complainant Manjit had filed a complaint on Punjab Anti Corruption Helpline and informed that he was arrested in a cheating and forgery case which was registered at division number 5 police station. There were around 35 more co-accused in the case.

Manjit added that he had joined the Army on fake address and caste certificate as a Rajput but he actually belonged to Jat caste. After getting bailed out, he had approached ASI Tejinder Singh who had taken 20,000 from him with a promise to help him while filing the chargesheet in the court.

The complainant further said that on July 11, PHG Jyoti called him and demanded Rs 20,000 more to help him in this case but the deal was struck at Rs 15000. During conversation, he recorded her call as evidence.

The complainant has added that on July 12, he met Jyoti who demanded Rs 15000 as bribe but he refused. Thereafter on the same day ASI Tejinder Singh and ASI Nasib Singh took bribe of Rs 500 each from him but he recorded their video.

After verifying details mentioned in the complaint, a case has been registered, said the spokesperson.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 11:22:55 am
Why has Delhi been so warm and humid this September?

