Vigilance nabs health official for Rs 26 lakh salary fund fraud

DSP Vigilance Harjinder Singh said that Gurpartap allegedly withdrew the salaries of transferred or retired employees into his own or his wife’s account.

The accused had allegedly committed the fraud when he was posted as a clerk at the Civil Hospital Moga from 2015 to 2018. (Representational Image)

A team of Vigilance Bureau (VB) led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Harjinder Singh Tuesday arrested a Senior Assistant posted in the health department at Ludhiana Civil Hospital for allegedly embezzling salary funds of Rs 26.53 lakh. He was arrested from Moga.

The accused was identified as Gurpartap Singh, a resident of Pandori Raiyaan village in Moga. He had allegedly committed the fraud when he was posted as a clerk at the Civil Hospital Moga from 2015 to 2018.

DSP Vigilance Harjinder Singh said that Gurpartap allegedly withdrew the salaries of transferred or retired employees into his own or his wife’s account. “Till now, he has embezzled at least Rs 26,53,116 while further investigations are on,” he said.

