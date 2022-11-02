scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Vigilance nabs two, including patwari, for taking Rs 5,000 bribe

After verifying his information, a VB team laid a trap and the accused Patwari and his middleman were arrested on the spot while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 as second installment from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

bribery news, ounjab news, indian expressThe Punjab vigilance bureau nabbed a revenue patwari Mandeep Singh while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000. (File)

The Punjab vigilance bureau Tuesday nabbed a revenue patwari Mandeep Singh, posted at Dhandari Kalan, Ludhiana and another man Soni, while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000.

A spokesperson of the VB said that revenue official Mandeep Singh was arrested on the complaint of Daljit Singh resident of Kabir Nagar, Ludhiana city. The spokesperson said that the complainant has approached the VB and alleged that the above said Patwari and his middleman were demanding Rs 5,000 to provide the record of a plot registered in the name his mother. He further said that he had already paid a bribe of Rs1000 as a first installment to the accused middleman.

After verifying his information, a VB team laid a trap and the accused Patwari and his middleman were arrested on the spot while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 as second installment from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

The spokesperson informed that a case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at VB, Economic Offences Wing, police station Ludhiana and further investigation was under progress.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...Premium
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governorPremium
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governor
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...Premium
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...Premium
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 09:41:22 am
Next Story

Taylor Swift announces world tour and Swifties are ‘screaming, crying, and throwing up’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 02: Latest News
Advertisement