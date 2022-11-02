Vigilance nabs two, including patwari, for taking Rs 5,000 bribe

The Punjab vigilance bureau Tuesday nabbed a revenue patwari Mandeep Singh, posted at Dhandari Kalan, Ludhiana and another man Soni, while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000.

A spokesperson of the VB said that revenue official Mandeep Singh was arrested on the complaint of Daljit Singh resident of Kabir Nagar, Ludhiana city. The spokesperson said that the complainant has approached the VB and alleged that the above said Patwari and his middleman were demanding Rs 5,000 to provide the record of a plot registered in the name his mother. He further said that he had already paid a bribe of Rs1000 as a first installment to the accused middleman.

After verifying his information, a VB team laid a trap and the accused Patwari and his middleman were arrested on the spot while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 as second installment from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

The spokesperson informed that a case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at VB, Economic Offences Wing, police station Ludhiana and further investigation was under progress.