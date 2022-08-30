Vigilance Bureau books Punjab Police S-I after video of him accepting bribe goes viral

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday registered a case against a sub-inspector (S-I) of Punjab Police posted at Baghapurana police station in Moga district for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 20,000.

A spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said that in September last year, a video clip purportedly showing S-I Jagandeep Singh had gone viral on social media. The video clip showed Jagandeep accepting bribe money. On the basis of an investigation report prepared by the bureau, a case has now been registered against the accused.

Giving more details, he added that one Mandeep Singh alias Hipa, of Kotla Mehar Singh Wala village of Moga, was arrested by Baghapurana police under NDPS Act, after recovery of 190 drug pills from his possession. SI Jagandeep Singh allegedly received a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the accused’s brother, Amandeep Singh, in lieu of helping Mandeep in the case.

While handing over the bribe money, Amandeep had secretly recorded a video, which he later uploaded on social media and it went viral. In the video clip, currency notes amounting Rs 20,000 was seen being taken out from the back pocket of the trousers worn by Jagandeep Singh and matched with the numbers of the previously photocopied notes. SI Jagandeep has already admitted to taking the bribe.

An FIR under the Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against Jagandeep at Vigilance Bureau police station in Ferozepur.