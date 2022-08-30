scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Vigilance Bureau books Punjab Police S-I after video of him accepting bribe goes viral

A spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said that in September last year, a video clip purportedly showing S-I Jagandeep Singh had gone viral on social media.

On the basis of an investigation report prepared by the bureau, a case has now been registered against the accused. (Representational/File)

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday registered a case against a sub-inspector (S-I) of Punjab Police posted at Baghapurana police station in Moga district for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 20,000.

A spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said that in September last year, a video clip purportedly showing S-I Jagandeep Singh had gone viral on social media. The video clip showed Jagandeep accepting bribe money. On the basis of an investigation report prepared by the bureau, a case has now been registered against the accused.

Giving more details, he added that one Mandeep Singh alias Hipa, of Kotla Mehar Singh Wala village of Moga, was arrested by Baghapurana police under NDPS Act, after recovery of 190 drug pills from his possession. SI Jagandeep Singh allegedly received a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the accused’s brother, Amandeep Singh, in lieu of helping Mandeep in the case.

While handing over the bribe money, Amandeep had secretly recorded a video, which he later uploaded on social media and it went viral. In the video clip, currency notes amounting Rs 20,000 was seen being taken out from the back pocket of the trousers worn by Jagandeep Singh and matched with the numbers of the previously photocopied notes. SI Jagandeep has already admitted to taking the bribe.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...Premium
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya GovernorPremium
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone miniPremium
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone mini

An FIR under the Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against Jagandeep at Vigilance Bureau police station in Ferozepur.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-08-2022 at 11:45:31 pm
Next Story

Gujarat: Committee of Ministers meet accept ‘most’ demands of agitating healthcare workers

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack
Rewind & Replay

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?
Express Explained

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13
ICYMI

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner
Opinion

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement