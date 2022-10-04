scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Punjab Vigilance nabs legal metrology official taking bribe in Bathinda

An official spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said that the accused, Inspector Legal Metrology (weight and measurements) Kawinder Singh, has been arrested on the complaint of Kanwar Yadwinder Singh of Bathinda, the owner of Akal Parivar Petrol Pump in Bathinda.

Corrupt officials, indian expressThe complainant had alleged that the inspector was demanding Rs 9,000 to give a clearance stamp for the machines at the petrol pump station during the annual weight and measurement inspection. (File Representational Photo)

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau Monday caught a legal metrology inspector red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 9,000.

An official spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau (VB) said that the accused, Inspector Legal Metrology (weight and measurements) Kawinder Singh, has been arrested on the complaint of Kanwar Yadwinder Singh of Bathinda, the owner of Akal Parivar Petrol Pump in Bathinda.

He said that the complainant had alleged that the inspector was demanding Rs 9,000 to give a clearance stamp for the machines at the petrol pump station during the annual weight and measurement inspection. Kanwar also alleged that the inspector asked for an employee to fill 15 litres of petrol in his vehicle for free.

After verifying his information, a VB team laid a trap and caught the inspector accepting the bribe in the presence of two official witnesses. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused and further investigation was in progress, the spokesperson said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...Premium
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genomePremium
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genome
With reverses in Ukraine, Putin’s options are shrinkingPremium
With reverses in Ukraine, Putin’s options are shrinking

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 08:44:03 am
Next Story

Paddy straw mulch in kinnow crop gives higher yield, saves water and checks weeds: PAU study

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 04: Latest News
Advertisement