Punjab: Vet varsity issues advisory on Lumpy Skin Disease

August 10, 2022 6:57:41 pm
The Punjab government-run Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, has issued an advisory on the outbreak of the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in parts of the country.
The university said in its advisory that the disease is caused by the Capripoxvirus. “It is transmitted by arthropod vectors such as mosquitoes, biting flies and ticks. The disease was endemic in Africa, but in the last 2-3 years, after entrapping the southern states of India, an outbreak/epidemic of LSD has spread to Punjab and other states of northern India. The disease occurs mostly in cows and somewhat less in buffaloes,” the advisory read.
Dr Ashwani Kumar, HoD (Veterinary Medicine), GADVASU, said: “The disease is characterized initially by fever followed by development of cutaneous nodules (2-5 cm) all over the body. In some animals, lesions may involve mouth, pharynx and respiratory tract, and may cause pneumonia, enlarged lymph nodes, edema of limbs or brisket region. Many infected animals usually recover but there is reduction in milk yield in lactating cows for several weeks. The morbidity rate is usually up to 50% and mortality rate is usually around 1-5%. The disease is not zoonotic (not spread to human beings), and thus milk is safe for human consumption following pasteurization/ boiling.”
Dr Ashwani also shared important tips on LSD treatment and said many of the affected animals can be managed/cured with commercially available antipyretics like vetalgin, meloxicam and ketoprofen, among others. He, however, added that if fever persists or the animal shows nasal discharge/ respiratory signs, antibiotics like ceftiofur, enrofloxacin or sulphonamides should be administered to check secondary infection. Antiseptic ointment with fly-repellent properties can be applied over the skin, the senior veterinarian suggested.
Subscriber Only Stories
“Affected animals should be treated at the farm itself; they should not be transported to hospitals or polyclinics, as high fever/ hyperthermia often develops in these animals due to high environmental temperature and humidity,” Dr Ashwani said.
Dr Ashwani has also advised that all healthy cattle be administered LSD/Goat Pox Vaccine.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its 'emotional beats tactically', Aamir Khan fails to impress
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Bouncers thrash guests outside Gurgaon club after argument over women being ‘touched inappropriately’
Manish Sisodia writes to L-G Vinay Kumar Saxena, demands CBI probe into toll tax ‘scam’ in MCD
As Kodanad estate heist probe crawls, Stalin’s promise remains a distant reality
CBI arrests two former officials in West Bengal school job scam
Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR’s television premiere date announced
DCW head Swati Malliwal seeks FIR against Mukesh Khanna for ‘misogynistic comments’
JEE-Mains candidate says 13 answers in his response sheet changed post exam, HC tells NTA to preserve electronic record
Watch: Artists perform Kuthu, a folk dance from Tamil Nadu, during CWG closing ceremony
Virat Kohli should open the innings with Rohit Sharma at Asia Cup: Parthiv Patel
PM Modi taunts Cong over Aug 5 protest: Those believing in black magic won’t earn people’s trust
Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?
Agniveer recruitment for female candidates from November 1