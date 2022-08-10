scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Punjab: Vet varsity issues advisory on Lumpy Skin Disease

Dr. Ashwani has also advised that all healthy cattle be administered LSD/Goat Pox Vaccine.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
August 10, 2022 6:57:41 pm
Antiseptic ointment with fly-repellent properties can be applied over the skin, Dr Ashwani suggested.

The Punjab government-run Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, has issued an advisory on the outbreak of the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in parts of the country.

The university said in its advisory that the disease is caused by the Capripoxvirus. “It is transmitted by arthropod vectors such as mosquitoes, biting flies and ticks. The disease was endemic in Africa, but in the last 2-3 years, after entrapping the southern states of India, an outbreak/epidemic of LSD has spread to Punjab and other states of northern India. The disease occurs mostly in cows and somewhat less in buffaloes,” the advisory read.

Dr Ashwani Kumar, HoD (Veterinary Medicine), GADVASU, said: “The disease is characterized initially by fever followed by development of cutaneous nodules (2-5 cm) all over the body. In some animals, lesions may involve mouth, pharynx and respiratory tract, and may cause pneumonia, enlarged lymph nodes, edema of limbs or brisket region. Many infected animals usually recover but there is reduction in milk yield in lactating cows for several weeks. The morbidity rate is usually up to 50% and mortality rate is usually around 1-5%. The disease is not zoonotic (not spread to human beings), and thus milk is safe for human consumption following pasteurization/ boiling.”

Dr Ashwani also shared important tips on LSD treatment and said many of the affected animals can be managed/cured with commercially available antipyretics like vetalgin, meloxicam and ketoprofen, among others. He, however, added that if fever persists or the animal shows nasal discharge/ respiratory signs, antibiotics like ceftiofur, enrofloxacin or sulphonamides should be administered to check secondary infection. Antiseptic ointment with fly-repellent properties can be applied over the skin, the senior veterinarian suggested.

“Affected animals should be treated at the farm itself; they should not be transported to hospitals or polyclinics, as high fever/ hyperthermia often develops in these animals due to high environmental temperature and humidity,” Dr Ashwani said.

Dr Ashwani has also advised that all healthy cattle be administered LSD/Goat Pox Vaccine.

 

First published on: 10-08-2022 at 06:57:41 pm

