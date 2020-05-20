Vegetable vendor stabbed to death in Ludhiana

The deceased, identified as Ramu, 35, was a vegetable vendor and was on his way to vegetable market when some snatchers waylaid him and stabbed him to death. The deceased, identified as Ramu, 35, was a vegetable vendor and was on his way to vegetable market when some snatchers waylaid him and stabbed him to death.

A man was allegedly stabbed to death in Chander Nagar of Ludhiana by some unidentified snatchers on Wednesday early morning.

The deceased, identified as Ramu, 35, was a vegetable vendor and was on his way to vegetable market when some snatchers waylaid him and stabbed him to death.

Police said that the incident happened around 5.30 am and the accused were not identified till filing of this report.

The victim was a native of Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh and was survived by wife and two children. He was living in a rented room in New Tagore Nagar.

Police said that he was stopped by unidentified persons near Malhi Palace in Chander Nagar and they demanded cash from him. When Ramu resisted, they stabbed him with sharp-edged weapons and fled.

Ramu died on the spot.

Sub-Inspector Malkit Singh, incharge, Jagatpuri police post, said that the number of snatchers who executed the crime was unclear and CCTV footage was being checked. According to the family, the victim did not have any dispute with anyone. Ramu had left home to buy vegetables and sell them further.

A local saw the body lying on the road and informed the police. An FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC was registered against unidentified persons at the Haibowal police station.

