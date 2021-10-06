Vandalism at Kabul gurdwara: Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa urges PM to take it up with UN

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Wednesday condemned the vandalism at the historic Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Guru Gobind Singh Karte Parwan in Afghanistan allegedly by the Taliban extremists. A group of armed men entered the gurdwara in Kabul Tuesday and allegedly vandalized the premises.

In a statement, Randhawa said that the worst fears have started coming true, as the Taliban have started showing their true colours by way of complete intolerance towards the minorities leading to their intimidation and destruction of their religious places.

He appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take up the matter at the United Nations. He said, since India did not have any diplomatic relations with Afghanistan, the “country should use the good offices of the UN and other international organisations to ensure that the minorities and their religious places are not harmed there”.

Randhawa also condemned Anas Haqani, the younger brother of Afghanistan Interior Minister Sirajudin Haqani of the ‘Haqani Network’ terror organization, for praising and glorifying Mahmud Ghaznavi for attacking and destroying the historic Somnath Temple in India.

“With such a parochial and puritanical mindset of the Taliban, it will be impossible for the minorities to survive in Afghanistan”, he observed, while adding that steps need to be taken to evacuate the minorities from that country and providing them shelter in India.