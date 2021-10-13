Vacant posts in govt colleges will be filled soon, says Pargat

Holding his first interactive session with prominent educationists and academicians, Punjab Higher Education and Languages Minister Pargat Singh said that it was important to have feedback from people working in field on ground level to solve the issues and a mechanism should be developed to have “regular interactions with the eminent names from the academic world”.

The session was held at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh in which about 30 academicians including vice chancellors, principals and teachers shared their vision about the future of higher education and the steps needed to take Punjab to next level.

Pargat Singh said that it was significant to have a vibrant higher education sector. He said that the college education system must meet the aspirations of the present youth and should be able to make them responsible citizens of the society as well as equipping them with requisite skills to make them employable.

Adding further, the minister said that the state government was serious about the recruitment in the government colleges and will fill the vacant posts soon.

He also proposed to set up a committee and a number of subcommittees to take care of different issues confronting the higher education.

Former vice-chancellor Dr SP Singh highlighted the importance of having a satisfied cadre and apprised that at present the highly qualified teachers are being poorly paid and shabbily treated and as such teaching as a profession has become last resort. It is important that glory of teachers and teaching profession is first revived to make it first grade choice. The UGC pay scales should be immediately implement without any further delay, he added.

Almost all the participants were very vocal in stating that the vacant posts in the government colleges must be immediately filled in transparent manner. The representatives of aided colleges also requested the government to allow regular appointment of teachers as per their needs. The portability of the sanctioned posts should be allowed from one college to another.

The participants also wanted that NCC should be introduced as a subject and education should be made skill oriented. In this direction the importance of industry academicia interaction was also highlighted. The introduction of short term certificate courses, exchange programmes for teachers, carrier counseling, uniform curriculum/eligibility criteria across the state, formation of inter university coordination committees, resource pooling and formation of Sector Skill council were also advocated by the participants.