United Nations recognized World Interfaith Harmony Week activities kick off in Ludhiana

Recognized by the United Nations (UN), the series of activities under the “World Interfaith Harmony Week 2023” were kicked off at Ramgarhia Girls College, Ludhiana, Wednesday.

In Ludhiana, the activities are being organized by an organization Team 1699 with support of another organization ‘City Needs.’

World Interfaith Harmony Week is an annual event observed during the first week of February, after the UN General Assembly designation in 2010. The General Assembly pointed out that mutual understanding and interreligious dialogue constitute important dimensions of a culture of peace and established World Interfaith Harmony Week as a way to promote harmony between all people regardless of their faith.

Budget 2023 | Some industries happy with green push, others feel left out

“The World Interfaith Harmony Week” was first proposed at the UN General Assembly on September 23, 2010 by H.M. King Abdullah II of Jordan.

During the launch of series of activities that will be held in city in coming days, scholars from different faiths including Mohammad Usmaan Ludhianvi (Shahi Imaam Punjab), Sikh scholar Sarabjit Singh Renuka, Christian scholar Fr. Varghese Kachappilly, Hindu scholar Prof. Vinay Sophat and Bhikku Pragya Bodhi Thero (Monk Incharge Takhatshila Mahabudh of Bihar) explained the meaning and significance of religious inclusion and pluralism for nurturing a healthy society.

Inaugurating the World Interfaith Harmony Week, Ludhiana deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik exhorted the youth to spread the message of peace, love and harmony and stand for the welfare of society.

Malik said that above 65-percent population of India was below 35 and no country in this world has such a younger population. She said that this generation could bring revolutionary changes in society with their power of spreading love and unity in society.

Advertisement

Don't Miss | This woman has big plans for businesses in Punjab

Malik said that unity was of utmost importance for making the nation developed and the youth can do wonder in making India a superpower by ensuring love and harmony in all sections of society. She asserted that young people have the power to change the world and they are an asset to any country. She said that those countries had demonstrated in the world where their young people had played a constructive role for transforming society.

Ludhiana police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that no religion was greater than humanity and Almighty always blesses those who spread love and brotherhood. People must be ready to help others always and called education a key for inclusive growth and social harmony.

In the coming week, there will be a series of interactive sessions by Parampal Singh (United Nations Speaker at Interfaith), Father Ajit Partrick (PA to Archbishop of Delhi), Dr. Nasir Akhtar (Interfaith Historian) and Akal Takht jatheder Harpreet Singh on February 4,6,8 and 10. There will also be a guided walking tour in the city with a visit to a church, a temple, a mosque and gurdwara on February 12.

Advertisement

The final event will be held at SCD Government College, Ludhiana on February 16 where Punjab education and languages minister Harjot Singh Bains will be the chief guest. There will a paper presentation competition amongst the students on the topic of “Similarities between the Religions.” The event will conclude with an interfaith meal with delicacies of different religions.