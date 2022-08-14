Unidentified men attack MP Bittu’s PA, case registered

Ludhiana police on Saturday booked unidentified people for attacking Harjinder Singh Dhindsa, personal assistant (PA) of Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu.

In his complaint, Dhindsa told police that around 9 pm on Friday when he was at Ayali Chowk, a group of unidentified people carrying axes and other sharp weapons attacked him. He suffered injuries on head and neck and was admitted to Mediways Hospital.

An FIR under Section 307, 148, 149, 323, 324 and 506 of IPC was registered with Sarabha Nagar police station.

Earlier, in June, Dhindsa had claimed to have received threat calls from abroad on the official number of MP Bittu.