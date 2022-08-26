Unhappy with probe speed, Moosewala parents, fans take out candle march

Not happy with the speed of the probe in the murder case of Sidhu Moosewala, his parents led a candle march on Thursday from Moosa village till Jawaharke village — the place where the Punjabi singer was murdered on may 29.

Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh on Wednesday had posted a video message on social media about the candle march. It

evoked a good response. On Thursday, he made three demands — a commission be set up to investigate the issue of security cover withdrawal; gangsters such as Goldy Brar be brought to India for facing probe; and a probe I to alleged link between Punjabi film industry and gangsters.

The foot march started from the Moosewalas house at his village and first reached the field where he was cremated. After paying tributes, the family members along with people from all walks of life moved towards new grain market in Mansa city.

Addressing the gathering, Balkaur Singh said, “Gangsters like Goldy Brar should be brought back to India and punished. Entire conspiracy behind the murder of my son still needs to be exposed.”

The government, he claimed, was yet to inform them as to why they gave a security cover to Moosewala and later withdrew it and publicised it as well.

His wife Charan Kaur, who is also sarpanch of Moosa village, said “This candle march is to seek justice for our son.” Balkaur Singh also asked people to run a campaign on social media to seek justice for Moosewala.

From grain market, march went towards Jawaharke village.